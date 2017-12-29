Achieving weight loss resolutions will take more than good intentions

For a lot of us, New Year’s is a time for resolutions that we are going to work harder to achieve the best version of ourselves that we can.

Of course, that’s sometimes easier said than done.

And what is the most popular resolution?

“To lose more weight. Lose more inches. And get out of my baby fat,” said Elizabeth Thurman who has already started shedding the pounds.

C.J. Tayler, owner of Fit Body Boot Camp in Sylvania, said it isn't uncommon for business to pick up this time of year.

"We absolutely are anticipating quite a bit of new people coming in for the new year,” said C.J.

But come mid-February, many people tend to start falling off the wagon.

"I think they always go into it with good intentions. But if you don't have a proper plan in place, it's easy to get complacent,” said C.J. “And if you're doing the same thing over and over, it's just not as exciting to wake up in the morning and to get yourself to the gym.”

After a new year's resolution to lose 100 pounds 10 years ago, Tayler joined the very large group of people with a weight loss goal and completely changed his life around.

"I completely changed my lifestyle. Instead of eating pizza and chicken wings and french fries and all that stuff, I went to a completely health diet. I learned a lot about nutrition. And it’s been something I’ve been able to apply and keep going for 10 years,” said C.J.

And 10 years later, he's applying his fitness routine and diet to others with the same goal he had so many years ago.

One of those who shares that goal is Sherrie Twinning. She’s a member of Fit Body Boot Camp, who’s lost 70 pounds since 2016.

"I started in 2016 as, ‘oh, this is going to be my New Year's resolution,' but it really is more of a lifestyle,” said Sherrie.

Not only that, Sherrie has been doing it all with a boot on her leg since September.

Talk about no excuses.

"My first couple days they were helping me come off the ground. But now I can get up off the ground myself and just each week, each day you just feel better about yourself and in the end that's what this is about,” said Sherrie.

So what's the best way to stick to your goals? Not only is having a fitness goal and a plan key.

"You have to have a positive mindset to achieve your goals. If you're negative, it's going to be hard. But if you think you can do it, you tell yourself you can, and you just get up and you start moving. Don't worry about being perfect day one. Just be better than you were yesterday,” said C.J.

The takeaway: Don’t give up. Stick to your resolution even when you don’t feel like it and the positive change you see in yourself will all be worth it.

That’s why they call it a resolution.

