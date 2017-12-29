Legally blind Fostoria man has been missing for a week

Fostoria Police are looking for a man whom they say has been missing for more than a week.

Police say Quinncy Pullom, 38, was last seen on December 22 in the area of Maple Street and Jackson Street.

Pullom is legally blind and does not drive.

“He’s a good guy. Stay at home family man,” said Mr. Pullom’s cousin Marlana Jones.

Pullom is described as a light-skinned black male standing at 5'7" and weighing 160 pounds.

Police say Pullom was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Those who know Mr. Pullom went out searching for him on Friday in the area he went missing.

They came up empty handed though with no evidence of his whereabouts.

The bitter cold is what bothers them the most.

“Is he being fed. Being sheltered? He also has mental issues as well. He hallucinates a lot,” said another cousin, Lisa Settles.

Anyone with information should call the Fostoria Police Division at 419-435-8573.

Ms. Settles has a message for Quinncy.

“Reach out to us. We’ll come and get you. I hope you’re safe. We’re waiting for you to get back home," said Settles.

