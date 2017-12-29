ABCO Services offers free towing for New Year's Eve

Worried about getting home on New Year's Eve? ABCO Services is here to help.

The facility is once again offering free towing for New Year's Eve, all you have to do is call them for a ride.

ABCO will give you a ride home from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. from your New Year's Eve celebrations.

ABCO will only give you a ride to your house.

They will not take you from bar to bar.

Utilize their services during the holiday and get home safely.

