Massive fight breaks out in Ohio Waffle House

The Allen County Sheriff's Office is looking for information about a massive fight that happened at a Lima, Ohio, Waffle House.

According to the sheriff's office, the fight broke out at 3 a.m. Tuesday morning and involved multiple females and males.

The sheriff's office is looking for information about the people seen in this video, the fight inside the restaurant ended before deputies arrived, but a female victim came forward Wednesday, and they are investigating who was involved.

A second fight broke out in the parking lot in front of deputies, and they were able to arrest Moniqua Lasenby, 26, and charged her with persistent disorderly conduct and booked her in the Allen County Jail.

Nahporchia Allen, 22, was charged with a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct by fighting.

