Man accused of shooting at officers now facing heroin charges - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of shooting at officers now facing heroin charges

Jayvon Wynne (Source: TPD) Jayvon Wynne (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man accused of exchanging gunfire with TPD officers is facing new charges.

Police say Jayvon Wynne is now charged with trafficking and possession of heroin. 

Earlier this month, Wynne and two other were involved in a shootout with police.

Those two other men are also facing charges.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly