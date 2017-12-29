Trump criticizes Post Office, Amazon over shipping rates - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Trump criticizes Post Office, Amazon over shipping rates

(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is criticizing the U.S. Postal Service, saying the agency is "losing many billions of dollars a year" and asking why it is "charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages."

Trump tweeted Friday that the post office "should be charging MUCH MORE!"

The post office has lost money for 11 straight years, mostly because of pension and health care costs. While online shopping has led to growth in its package-delivery business, that hasn't offset declines in first-class mail.

Federal regulators moved recently to allow bigger jumps to stamp prices beyond the rate of inflation, which could eventually increase companies' shipping rates.

Trump often criticizes Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tensions high as city mourns unarmed man killed by police

    Tensions high as city mourns unarmed man killed by police

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:20:37 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-03-29 05:22:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

  • Judge is cited; asked if woman crossed legs to stop assault

    Judge is cited; asked if woman crossed legs to stop assault

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:36:05 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-03-29 05:13:04 GMT

    "Do you know how to stop somebody from having intercourse with you?" the judge allegedly asked, then continued by saying, "Close your legs? Call the police? Did you do any of those things?"

    More >>

    "Do you know how to stop somebody from having intercourse with you?" the judge allegedly asked, then continued by saying, "Close your legs? Call the police? Did you do any of those things?"

    More >>

  • The Latest: Police will protect NBA game from protesters

    The Latest: Police will protect NBA game from protesters

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-03-29 00:41:06 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-29 05:06:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Cynthia Brown is hugged by a member of the Bayside of South Sacramento Church, known as BOSS Church, as she arrives for the wake of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clar...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Cynthia Brown is hugged by a member of the Bayside of South Sacramento Church, known as BOSS Church, as she arrives for the wake of police shooting victim Stephon Clark, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clar...
    The brother of police shooting victim Stephon Clark says he doesn't want the media outside the wake.More >>
    The brother of police shooting victim Stephon Clark says he doesn't want the media outside the wake.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly