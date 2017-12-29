K-100's 'Shores and Steele' host Harvey Steele passes away

Harvey Steele, host of popular radio show "Shores and Steele" on Cumulus Toledo's K-100 has passed away at Flower Hospital. He was 60 years old.

Harvey's sister Janet said Harvey has suffered from diabetes for a short while, and has been in a coma since Saturday due to complications with the disease.

Harvey's daughter Kara said he was admitted to the hospital with a blood sugar of 1,000, more than ten times what it should be.

Janet said Harvey was adopted when he was three months old from The Cradle in Chicago. Kara said there weren't enough clothes at The Cradle at the time when Harvey was adopted, so he was sent home in a yellow dress.

Janet said Harvey wanted to be on the radio since a young age.

She said Harvey got his start reading the news on Eastern Illinois University's campus radio station, and then broadcasting his high school's football and basketball games, leading to a very successful career at K-100, "Today's Best Country" station in Toledo.

Harvey and partner Gary Shores' station would go on to be the number-one show in the area for 20 years, even receiving recognition by the Country Music Association.

Harvey's life was truly a unique one. It almost looked like it would be over 20 years ago.

Steele was given one week to live in 1997, as his end-stage liver disease was taking away his strength. Miraculously, Steele was able to receive two life-saving liver transplants. The first one was a failure but the second was a success, giving him another chance at life.

After Steele was once again able to live his life, he volunteered for Life Connection of Ohio, an organization that promotes organ donation. He used his radio show as a platform to advocate for organ and tissue donation, as living proof that it does save lives.

Kara said organ, eye and tissue donations rates have steadily increased in northwest Ohio over the years, largely because of her father's efforts.

Kara said that her father's journey inspired her to work at Life Connection of Ohio to continue life-saving work. Kara works as Director of Community Services, and nominated her father for The National Donor Memorial Award for Excellence, which he won in 2016.

The award honors those who exceptionally advocate for organ, eye and tissue donation. According to Life Connection of Ohio, Harvey was the first organ transplant recipient to earn the award.

"I am humbled by this recognition, but the true heroes of organ, eye and tissue donation are the donors and the donor families, people who at the worst time of their lives thought of others and allowed their loved ones to give the gift of life," Harvey said when he accepted the award.

Steele's radio partner Gary Shores released the following statement on K-100's Facebook page following Harvey's passing:

Shores said all Harvey wanted to do with his life is make a difference and help people.

Harvey's daughter Allison announced on K-100 Friday morning that Harvey would have been a grandpa, as she is expecting her first daughter Elizabeth.

At Friday night's Walleye game, there will be a moment of silence observed in Harvey's memory, fitting because of Harvey's love for attending Walleye games. Kara said she plans to be there for the game.

"He was one of the good guys," Kara said. "He was a great person, who just did so much good in our community and we'll continue to do that in his name."

A fund is being set up in Harvey's memory through the Toledo Community Foundation. Donations can be made to the Harvey J. Steele Memorial Fund.

A memorial of Harvey's life will be held at Walker Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 3 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Read the full obituary detailing Harvey's life and contribution to Toledo below:

