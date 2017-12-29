TFD fights fire at duplex - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TFD fights fire at duplex

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo firefighters are on the scene of a duplex fire Friday morning.

The fire occurred on 529 South Avenue near Maumee Avenue. 

It is unclear if anyone is inside at this time.

There are multiple crews on scene.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly