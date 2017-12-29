Crews battle early-morning house fire in Findlay

Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire in Findlay Friday morning.

The fire occurred at a home on G Street north of Tiffin Avenue around 4:00 a.m.

The Findlay Courier reports that flames were first coming from the back of the home, then were seen in the floors, walls and roof of the home.

The Red Cross is on the scene to help one person displaced by the fire, according to The Courier

