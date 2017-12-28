'Loving You a Second Time Around': Bowling Green couple's proposal video goes viral

Lorrie and Jeff Agen of Bowling Green were opening presents like most families do this time of year. But there was a special surprise in one of the boxes.

Their story goes back three decades.

Lorrie says it was love at first sight, and they were married just six months later.

"Our first child was born in 1989 and then we wound up having seven more,” Lorrie said. Their eighth child born in 2003.

However, their marriage was not exactly smooth sailing. Financial and health issues made life hard.

"I was focused on what he did that hurt me rather than what I did that hurt him,” Lorrie explained.

In 2014, after trying counseling, they decided to call it quits. The Agens got a divorce and forced their children to find a new normal.

"Their whole world got blown apart by two selfish people,” Lorrie said of her children’s response.

"I took it really hard. And I hid it and I bottled it up,” said Jeffrey Agen Jr., the third child of Lorrie and Jeff.



Agen Jr. and his seven siblings struggled to cope, then came a few years of self-reflection for their parents.

"Looking around and dating and doing all of that and eventually I started to look at myself instead of looking for something somewhere else,” Jeff Sr. said.

Both Jeff and Lorrie owned up to their mistakes in their first marriage, apologizing for all of the hurt they caused one another. Then, like a romantic comedy too corny to swallow if it were not actually true, fell back in love earlier this year.

But there was one last surprise of 2017, their year of redemption. Jeff wrote Lorrie a poem asking her to marry him.

She accepted his proposal. The moment was captured by Jeff Jr. and posted on social media. Now, their message has been seen on Twitter by almost 11 million people.

"The silly video that I tweeted at 7:30 p.m. because I thought six friends would enjoy it has actually had an impact on some people and have encouraged many people," Jeff Jr. said. "And there isn't words to describe that you know."

He says he’s been contacted by media outlets all over the world. The family hopes this message gives other couples hope, while helping heal their family.

"I'm the luckiest woman ever,” Lorrie said, reflecting on her relationship with Jeff Sr.

Jeff and Lorrie plan on tying the knot for the second time next summer. The couple’s first wedding was in an electronics store Lorrie worked in because they couldn’t afford their own wedding.

This time, Jeff Jr. set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for his parent’s second wedding.

He says he wants it to be what they deserve.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.