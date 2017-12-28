Second employee infected with Hepatitis A found at Monroe, MI Tim Hortons

The Monroe County Health Department confirmed a second case of Hepatitis A in an individual who worked at a Tim Horton's in Monroe.

The restaurant, located at 404 S. Monroe Street, was responsible for a Hepatitis A scare earlier this month. The health department held clinics to diagnose and treat anyone who ate at the restaurant.

The department says anyone who ate at the restaurant between December 10 through Thursday may have been exposed to the virus.

The department says the employee is no longer working at Tim Horton's and the restaurant is cooperating with the Monroe County Health Department.

MCHP urges anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to call their healthcare provider immediately.

