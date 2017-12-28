Former Tiffin mayor has bridge named after him

A former Mayor of Tiffin was the recipient of a very special honor Thursday.

Bernard Hohman served as Tiffin's mayor for 12 years. He had previously served on the city council that included a stint as council president.

On Thursday, current Mayor Aaron Montz presided over a ceremony that proclaimed the new bridge on Rebecca Street near Heidelberg University would be named in Hohman's honor.

It is an appropriate designation considering Hohman built several metaphorical bridges within the Tiffin community.

"And Bernie was one that negotiated a lot of deals that were able to keep hostilities low," Mayor Montz said. "And if nothing else, really lay the groundwork for future expansion and growth of the city, while at the same time not harming the townships as well."

Outside of city hall, Hohman also spent more than three decades teaching at Tiffin City Schools and Heidelberg University.

"It certainly is an honor, that's for sure," Hohman said. "And you know, I did spend a whole lot of time here."

Hohman was integral in establishing the current Eagle Rock Business Park and the 1,000 jobs there. He says the city is loves is still on a good track and continuing to move forward.

"And we have a lot of things looking at us yet. And actually there are a lot of good people and good supporters right here!" Hohman said. "When you see these people here, they're here for a reason."

The bridge will have a dedication plaque, designed by Heidelberg University students. The city will place the plaque on the bridge in the spring.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.