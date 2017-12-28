FIRST ALERT: Snow timing and amounts

Do you have travel plans heading into the weekend?

There are two separate chances of light snow and the possibility that blowing snow could be an issue, especially Saturday.

9:00 PM Thursday: a chance of light snow drifts across northwest Ohio and

southeast Michigan. The snow should be very light and gentle.

By early Friday morning snow amounts could reach 1/4" to as much as 3/4".

Noon Friday: snow flurries or no snow is expected through much of the day.

10:00 PM Friday: a more widespread snow is expected Friday evening.

It will also become breezy making a greater impact on travel possible.

Snow totals from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning: 1-2".

Even though little additional snow should be expected Saturday, the wind may present travel issues. A northwest wind gusting to 30 mph could lead to blowing snow especially in the outlying and farming areas.

Be safe and have a Happy New Year 2018, Robert Shiels WTOL