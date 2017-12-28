TFD arson investigation leads to arrest of 15-year-old

A former detective with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office has been indicted for a multitude of crimes by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, most of which relate to the Heather Bogle homicide investigation.

Former Sandusky Co. detective indicted for crimes relating to Heather Bogle investigation

According to the Sandusky Register, Amanda Cooper has four open criminal cases in Ottawa County for multiple drug possession and drug trafficking charges.

Police say the morning was extremely cold and the woman was heavily intoxicated when she had her three children outside.

Police say while they were arresting him, Myers kicked an officer in the groin.

Arsonists beware! If you set a fire, they will look for you, they will find you, and they will arrest you!

The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit made an arrest during a suspicious fire investigation on Monday.

Fire officials say the unit was dispatched to a fire on the 4000 block of Peak Avenue.

During their investigation, officials say a 15-year-old was questioned and later arrested for aggravated arson.

In a statement below, the fire department sends out a warning to arsonists:

Arsonists beware! If you are thinking about setting a fire consider this: Our investigators have a very particular set of skills. Skills they acquired over a very long career. If you set a fire, they will look for you, they will find you, and they will arrest you!

The department also praising the firefighters who fought the fire in extreme conditions and the investigator who made the arrest.

