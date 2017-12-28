TFD arson investigation leads to arrest of 15-year-old - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TFD arson investigation leads to arrest of 15-year-old

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit made an arrest during a suspicious fire investigation on Monday.

Fire officials say the unit was dispatched to a fire on the 4000 block of Peak Avenue. 

During their investigation, officials say a 15-year-old was questioned and later arrested for aggravated arson. 

In a statement below, the fire department sends out a warning to arsonists: 

Arsonists beware! If you are thinking about setting a fire consider this: Our investigators have a very particular set of skills. Skills they acquired over a very long career. If you set a fire, they will look for you, they will find you, and they will arrest you!

The department also praising the firefighters who fought the fire in extreme conditions and the investigator who made the arrest.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly