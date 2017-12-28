Jeds to give away free chicken Fireballs during OSU bowl game

Jed's Sylvania is here with a delicious deal that you won't want to pass up. Free food for you to enjoy while you watch Ohio State take on the University of Southern California during the Cotton Bowl.

Jed's has been a household name in Toledo for years, with their number one selling item being their World Famous Chicken Fireballs.

Jed's Sylvania wants to hook you up with those fireballs for free.

All you have to do is buy a beverage while you're there watching the game this Friday.

Kickoff starts at 8:30 p.m., so get to Jed's early to make sure you have a spot to get your free chicken.

Jed's Sylvania is located on Sylvania and King in the Kroger Plaza.

This offer is only valid at that location. Limit one order per person.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.