Multiple fire trucks at scene of sports bar fire

Multiple fire trucks are at the scene of a bar fire in Toledo Thursday morning.

The fire occurred on the 5100 block of Glendale Avenue at South End Bar and Grille around 5 a.m.

The sports bar is located in the Glendale Marketplace Shopping Center.

Crews are entering from the back of the building to try to put the fire out.

"We did have some water supply problems with the cold weather. The hydrants were froze. We were able to work around that challenge and get the fire under control and extinguished at this time," said TFD public information officer Pvt. Sterling Rahe.

Officials say they are unsure if anyone is inside.

