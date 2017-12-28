Two people, dog survive early morning house fire

Sandusky and Wood County crews responded to a house fire Thursday morning.

The fire occurred at a home outside Bradner on County Road 26, just south of US 6 around 5 a.m.

Two people and a dog were inside the home when the fire started. All were able to get out of the home safely.

The homeowner's brother said they believe the fire started in the garage.

"The fire was in the garage, so at that point we had boxes of stuff because we just moved into the house in November. Once it got into all of the boxes it started going pretty fast, so it was really a matter of time to just get out of the way," he said.

Fire crews say they used 50 gallons of water to put out the fire, but it was a total loss.

"When our second page came out, the fire they said was through the roof of the house," Tom Wildman of the Brander Fire Department said. "So immediately, we had auto eight went into effect: Bradner, Gibsonburg, Helena, Rising Sun, Kansas repsonded mainly with tankers."

The Red Cross was also on the scene helping the family. Other family members also reached out to help.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.