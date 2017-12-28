TPD searching for man missing for two weeks

Toledo police are looking for a man who has been missing since December 12.

Gregory Gray, 47, is described as a black male standing at five feet seven inches and weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Gray was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue thermal shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a gray knitted hat.

Anyone who may have seen Gray or know where he might be should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.