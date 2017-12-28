TPD searching for man missing for two weeks - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD searching for man missing for two weeks

(Source: Gregory Gray) (Source: Gregory Gray)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for a man who has been missing since December 12. 

Gregory Gray, 47, is described as a black male standing at five feet seven inches and weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

Police say Gray was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue thermal shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a gray knitted hat.

Anyone who may have seen Gray or know where he might be should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly