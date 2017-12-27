Money Talks News: Finding free debt help

This is the time of the year when many of us resolve to get in better shape: both physically and financially.

If you're in really bad physical shape, you might start with a trip to the doctor. And if you're in bad financial shape? You might start with trip to a debt doctor, also known as a credit counselor.

Cred counselors determine what and where a person's problems are. They help determine what their resources are to solve those problems, and then address what a consumer's different options are, describe the advantages and disadvantages, and help them figure out what's right to accomplish their goals.

A credit counselor can offer you free advice, maybe help you set up a budget. And if you need something like a debt management plan, they'll essentially get between you and your creditors and help you establish a budget you can actually live with. A lot of these services are either cheap or even totally free.

But of course, like any other business, all counselors aren't equal. You want a company that's reputable and a counselor that's certified and trained. And above all, you want to avoid anyone that acts more like a salesman than an actual counselor.

But if you're in debt trouble, or just need some advice, there's no price like cheap and there's no time like now. There are more links and information on getting debt free at the Money Talks News website. Go there and search "credit counseling."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.