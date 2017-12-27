Shelters prepare for bigger crowds as cold continues

We have had wind chills well below zero this week making conditions not only unbearable, but dangerous. Yet, some still wonder if they will be able to avoid the cold and find a place to stay warm.

Cherry Street Mission said they are always willing to help those in need during these cold temps.

"It gives me a place to stay, a place to eat and a place to sleep,” said Danny Miller, a guest at Cherry Street Mission.

Thankful is one word some at the Cherry Street Mission are using as the temperatures continue to stay well below freezing, but they have a warm place to go.

It's so cold most are staying indoors, but for some that option isn't easy.

Cherry Street Mission said this cold snap has brought a lot more people through their doors.

"We're just approaching about 200 folks last evening and probably this evening,” said Max Lambdin, senior vice president of mission advancement at Cherry Street Mission. “If we're around 300 to 330, we'd probably be maxing out so we do expect it to be pretty busy."

While they aren't maxing out yet, they are serving three hot meals a day totaling to about 1,000 meals given daily. They say as the cold weather sticks around, so do people.

Instead of just stopping by, some spend the whole day inside the Mac Street Café and then head to the shelter to stay the night.

Cherry Street said they are ready for that, but it does increase the need for donations as more take use their services.

"We're seeing a lot of folks come through that they are going to hangout until they can get better or get another place or a next stage in life because it is so cold,” said Lambdin. “It's not just having a place to stay. You know when it's this cold it's different."

For those who use Cherry Street Mission, they said the help they receive means a lot during these frigid times.

"I'm blessed every day," said Kelly Cunningham a guest with Cherry Street Mission.

"When you're dealing with this weather, it's very very nice and compassionate for them to allow us to come in here," said Dorian Rivers, a guest at the mission.

The Cherry Street Mission said they are always ready for whatever the weather will bring them and will help as many as they possibly can especially as the cold continues this week and winter.

Anyone interested in donating to their efforts can visit their downtown Life Revitalization Center at 1501 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43604 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Calling their office at 419-214-3008 is also an option. Anyone with a monetary donation can mail the ministry or donate on their website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.