Goodwill to move and close retail store downtown

Many businesses have come and gone from Downtown Toledo over the years, while very few staples have remained.

After 37 years, Goodwill of Northwest Ohio is going to be moving its headquarters from Cherry Street.

The nonprofit group is set to relocate to an office building on Madison Avenue that formerly housed the Brooks Insurance Agency.

The move will allow them to stay downtown and move out of a building that is larger than what they need for their 40 administrative employees.

As a part of this move, the downtown retail location will be closing to the public.

Instead of opening a new store, they are going to be opening a voucher fulfillment center open for those in dire need, like fire victims or those who are re-entering the workforce. Vouchers will also be valid at the other 11 area locations.

Kellie Schlachter the Chief Financial Officer for Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio explained the plan.

"We collect donations and we use those towards purchases for people. Cherry Street Mission, American Red Cross, and other wonderful non-profit groups that we work with will come in and ask for some vouchers for people that may have lost all their clothes in a fire," said Schlachter. "So they'll be able to shop at some of our stores with a voucher. So they'll have free clothes."

This Saturday is the last day the downtown store will be open. Until 5 p.m. on Saturday all merchandise at the store is 90 percent off!

Don't forget, goodwill accepts year-round donations. This time of year they are especially happy to work with those who are looking for that extra tax write off.

