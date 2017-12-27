FIRST ALERT: Frigid Cold and Snow

Tonight will bring the coldest temperatures of this arctic outbreak.

Temperatures will be near zero degrees by midnight.

Overnight lows will drop to as cold as 10 below zero.

There is a chance of light snow Thursday night and Friday.

As the sun rises Thursday morning the thermometer outside your window

may read as cold as 10 degrees below zero.

The record for Toledo is 8 below zero, set on December 28, 1950.

Morning sunshine will give way to cloudy sky in the afternoon. Highs in the teens.

By Friday morning some light snow is likely. West-northwest winds will

reach 10-20 mph Friday with gusts to 25 mph. The resulting blowing snow

could create problems in outlying areas especially on north-south roads.

Snow amounts are likely to be up to around one inch of fine, powdery snow.

Frigid cold will continue into 2018.

Pay attention to our New Year's Eve forecast: high of 14, low down to 5 below.

Stay warm and keep safe, Robert Shiels WTOL