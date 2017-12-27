Kids fight cabin fever with indoor fun

Christmas is over, and kids are looking for fun stuff do outside the house and maybe even inside. Several places are offering great activities for your little ones to have fun, all while staying warm inside.

Dozens of five to ten year olds found some fun at the Toledo Zoo Wednesday, where they took part in a wild winter adventure.

The Penguin Parade camp gives kids a close up look at sea creatures.They can even touch them and take part in several hands-on activities. They'll be to learn about penguins and other arctic animals.

Winter break camps at the zoo will run from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. for the rest of this week.

"They also get to feel skulls and feathers, um a lot of fur from animals that we have for them so it's very hand so and then we also give them some hot chocolate to keep them warm," said Nicole Syrek, education manager at the zoo.

Kids can also get a close-up look at certified sea divers.

Families and their children also took to the Imagination Station in downtown Toledo for some hands on fun Wednesday.



The museum will be holding a special ball d rop December 30th at 2:18 p.m. to help ring in the New Year. About 10,000 will d rop from the ceiling all at once that day.

