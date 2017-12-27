Nedley's customers enjoy ice cream in cold

It's freezing outside but people are still getting their ice cream.

Owner of Nedley's Ice cream and Coffee Cafe, Ellen Wisniewksi, said customers were waiting in the parking lot Tuesday before the shop opened.

On Wednesday, it didn't take long for customers to come through shortly after the shop opened at 2 p.m.

Wisniewski said Nedley's is a mellow place, that offers a great escape and comfortable seating.

"I've got wifi in here, I have an espresso machine, so even if you come in with your muddy boots it doesn't matter and even pack a lunch. I tell people I don't mind if you pack your own sandwich from work if you want to get out of the office or if you work from home, change of pace, come on over," said Wisniewski.

Nedley's opens at 2 p.m. during the week in the winter season.

