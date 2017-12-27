Several local charities will split $30K from community races

Because of the community's generosity and willingness to give, several charities in the area are getting some much needed funding.

Dave's Running and Run 419 presented checks to several local charities at WTOL 11 Wednesday morning.

In total $30,000 was split up between all the charities.

The money came from the Turkey Chase and two other races.

Some of the charities benefiting include, racing for recover, the Cherry Street Mission, Hannah's Socks and Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

"If not for the community coming forward and supporting things like this event we literally would not be able to do what we do. When the community partners with an event like this they are a partner of our mission and we are deeply grateful for that," said John Lechman, the director of Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

it takes $2 million a year to provide for people in the community who need hospice help. Because of this recent donation, even more people will be able to be served.

