Tips for keeping space heaters in home

With nearly record breaking cold temperatures upon us, a lot of people are looking for more ways to heat their homes.

But it's important to remember that things like space heaters deserve special care and attention. Space heaters are not meant to heat your home or apartment long term.

It's important to always turn off any heaters when you're going to be away from it for a while.

Space heaters account for about a third of winter house fires and cause the most fire-based fatalities each winter.

