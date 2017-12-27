Missing Toledo man found dead

The 67-year-old man who went missing on Christmas Eve was found dead on Wednesday.

Jeffrey G. Millns' body was found near the railroad tracks near Butterfield Drive by a family member around 1 p.m.

Toledo Police said that they do not suspect any foul play pertaining to his death.

Millns went missing in south Toledo between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. from the Parkcliffe Memory Care Community. The nursing home made the following statement:

The staff and I are devastated over this tragic loss. Jeff Millns was a kind soul and we cared deeply for him and his family. We continue to investigate to fully understand how this came to happen. At the same time, we’re working to support the Toledo Police Department in their investigation. We will better be able to comment once those investigations are complete. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jeff’s sister Nancy and her family.

The Lucas County Coroners Office said an autopsy on Millns will likely take place Thursday morning.

"When I got that call, it didn't feel like that sucker punch was going to be as hard as it was but I don't know why I expected that. It was horrible because Jeff didn't deserve to die that way, nobody did. It was just so unfortunate he couldn't help himself, so we feel just so so sad for Jeff," said Nancy Ransom, Jeff's sister.

Nancy and her family were in the streets searching for Millns since he went missing.

She said after the first couple hours of searching, she began to lose hope.

Millns left the memory care facility off airport highway without shoes, and it is suspected without a coat.

Nancy believes he left because he knew it was the holiday season, and felt like he needed to get to work, as he used to own a flower shop.

They still aren't sure how he got out of the facility. You need a code to get in and out.

Although this is a devastating end to this story, Ransom said she's so grateful to the community for all of their help in the search.

We'll keep you updated with more information as it comes in.

