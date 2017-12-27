Customer killed while confronting robber outside store

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Police say a customer at an Ohio convenience store was gunned down as he tried to subdue a robber.

Akron police say the gunman had stolen cash and was fleeing the store Tuesday afternoon when the customer confronted him in the parking lot. Investigators say the customer tried to spray the man with mace or pepper spray before the robber fatally shot him and ran off.

Police continue to search for the shooter.

Authorities have not released the name of the man who was killed.

