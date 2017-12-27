Man escapes fire at west Toledo home

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in west Toledo early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred on the 4200 block of Caroline Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Homeowner Sharan Gullatt said he was sleeping when he heard the fire alarm going off and saw smoke pouring down the stairs.

"I ran to my neighbor's house, ran and tried to get everybody out of the house so everybody could be safe. My good neighbor gave me a coat, I didn't even have no clothes on," Gullatt said.

Gullatt said when he got outside, he realized the whole left side of his house was on fire.

"I ain't going to lie to you, I thought I was about to die. I didn't know what was going on," Gullatt said.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time.

The Red Cross is on scene assisting Gullatt.

