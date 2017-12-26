Car found in Metzger's Marsh with two people dead

Two people were found dead in a car submerged in water at Metzger's Marsh, Tuesday afternoon just after 3 p.m.

Jerusalem Township Fire and Rescue, Oregon Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and ODNR were called to the scene near the Cooley Canal Yacht Club, in Curtice, Ohio. That's where the car was found upside down in the water.

Joshua Cassady, 41 and Kimberly Cassady, 51, were both found deceased in the car.

According to Lieutenant Robinson with OSHP, the car was traveling on Bono Road when it went off to the left side and down the slope and overturned into the canal.

Robinson said witnesses had called authorities after they saw the car in the canal.

"We had some individuals come up on it after the fact. They observed the car already on its top. So we didn't see anyone see the crash its self," explained Robinson.

Authorities are working to determine how long the car had been in the canal.

"It is extremely cold out here with the wind and the temperatures so as far as how long they were submerged and all that we're still working on all that information. That will take some time, but we will get some answers," said Robinson.

Robinson also added that Bono Road was covered in snow and ice by the time they arrived to the scene and wants to remind drivers to be safe for the remainder of winter.

"Make sure you drive for the conditions regardless whether or not you think the road is clear. Even if it is clear, that thin layer of ice you can't see it. All it takes is a split second and you lose control of the vehicle," said Robinson.

A dog was also found in the car. The dog survived the incident and is with the Lucas County Care and Canine Control.

