Toledo Museum of Art kicks off Great Art Escape

Is this winter weather giving you a bit of cabin fever? Want to find an education excuse to get your kids out of the house? The Toledo Museum of Art has a week long of events for you.

From Tuesday through December 31st, the Toledo Museum of art is hosting the Great Art Escape.

Along with the standard galleries at free admission, each day features multiple special programs suitable for all ages. Including daily concerts, hands on art activities,and workshops.

There is also a flashlight tour being held on the 28th, which is $20 for members and $35 for general admission.

On Tuesday, a group of glass artists who made their glass percussion instruments at the glass pavilion held a concert and children at the family center got a chance to make holiday crafts.

The hope is by offering additional free activities, the Museum can expose more people to what the arts has to offer.

"The purpose of the Toledo Museum of Art is education. So everything that we do is in hopes of getting people engaged and involved in the arts," said Maria Lafelice, Docent Program Coordinator at TMA.

A full schedule of events for the Great Art Escape can be viewed here.

