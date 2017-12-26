Tips on keeping water pipes and meters from freezing

For the last week of 2017, northwest Ohio is going to experience some frigid cold temperatures. Loved ones, cars and animals aren't the only things that need to be prevented from freezing.

It's important to keep water pipes and meters from freezing too. There are few things to prevent that from happening. Remember, preventing pipes and meters from freezing is much easier than trying to thaw them.

According to the Department of Public Utilities there are several tips to help:

Eliminate cold drafts near water pipes.

Tightly close doors and windows to the outside and eliminate drafts from crawl spaces.

Fill cracks in walls and around windows.

Open the door to the room where the pipes are located to allow warmth to circulate.

Open cabinet door below the sink to allow warm air to reach the pipes.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.