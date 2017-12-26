Real Christmas tree owners can recycle tree in Sylvania

Anyone searching for a good way to recycle their real Christmas tree, can do so Wednesday.

Sylvania Township is offering a free Christmas tree drop-off site for township residents.

The drop-off site is located at the southwest corner of the parking lot at the administration building. Trees will need to be placed inside the orange fence area.

Anyone dropping off a tree is asked to please remove plastic bags, all decorations, tinsel and lights

