Man in court for assaulting police officer

Man in court for assaulting police officer

Steven Myers (Source: TPD) Steven Myers (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man faced a judge Tuesday after being accused of assaulting a Toledo police officer.

Police say they arrested Steven Myers after they witnessed him punching another man. 

Police say while they were arresting him, Myers kicked an officer in the groin. 

The officer wasn't seriously hurt and didn't need medical treatment.

