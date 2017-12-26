Drunk woman walks children down street in bitter cold Christmas - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Drunk woman walks children down street in bitter cold Christmas morning

Christal Brazell (Source: TPD) Christal Brazell (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One Toledo woman has been charged with endangering children after taking them out in the cold Christmas morning.

Police say Christal Brazell was found walking her three children down a Toledo street early Christmas morning.

Police say it was extremely cold out and Brazell was heavily intoxicated. 

