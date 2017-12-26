Rockets WR Cody Thompson announces return for 5th season

Rockets fans will now have a chance to watch wide receiver Cody Thompson play for one more season.

The senior broke his leg during the game against Eastern Michigan University in October, leaving many to think that's how his career as a Rocket would end.

However, because Toledo made it to the MAC Title game, he earned a medical hardship waiver and announced he will be back to play for a fifth season.

Thompson said he couldn't be more excited about this decision, and is asking fans to fill the Glass Bowl for the Rockets' first game in September.

Read his full statement below:

One last ride ?? pic.twitter.com/gxfhfJCPNm — Cody Thompson (@cthom1441) December 26, 2017

