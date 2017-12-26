Arctic Blast: Record Breaking Cold Possible! - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Arctic Blast: Record Breaking Cold Possible!

The arctic blast is sticking around clear through the rest of the year! 
 


 

A harsh chill with clear skies moves in Wednesday, setting up for a potentially record breaking night ahead. 




 

Wednesday night into Thursday morning could be record breaking with the forecasted low expected to be - 8, which would tie the record set back in 1950. 




 

A chance for snow mixes in by late week too! Be sure to download the First Alert Weather App to keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

 

Powered by Frankly