Arctic Blast: Record Breaking Cold Possible!

The arctic blast is sticking around clear through the rest of the year!







A harsh chill with clear skies moves in Wednesday, setting up for a potentially record breaking night ahead.











Wednesday night into Thursday morning could be record breaking with the forecasted low expected to be - 8, which would tie the record set back in 1950.









A chance for snow mixes in by late week too! Be sure to download the First Alert Weather App to keep you up to date with everything you need to know.




