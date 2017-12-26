Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge: Holiday Hors D'Oeuvres

Hors d'oeuvres can be the hit of a holiday party without straying away from your healthy eating plan.

Some ideas for your next holiday party can be boiled eggs stacked like snowmen, cheese cut in the shape of a reindeer with pretzels as antlers and thin pretzels with cream cheese and smoked salmon, according to Super Fitness nutritionist Brian Strock.

Try out these creative, healthy hors d'oeuvres that all your guests will love.

