Thousands of cans of food were delivered to the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission as part of the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge Christmas Case Race.

The challenge contestants put their strength to the test to help the community by carrying 26-pound cases of canned food through an obstacle course.

The contestants had to do step ups while carrying the cases of food before moving on the the upper body station. There, they lifted two dumbbells over their head before picking up their case and heading to the next station to do box squats with the cases of food.

Finally, the contestants carried the case of food to the truck to be delivered to the mission that services the homeless and hungry.

"I am always overwhelmed by this bunch. This is such a giving tradition. This will help us feed thousands of people this year. We are truly blessed to have Super Fitness, WTOL and these challengers," said mission director Tom Clapsaddle.

The challengers are starting to slim down, and are helping the community in the process.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.