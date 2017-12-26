10 places to celebrate New Year's without breaking the bank

Looking for a new and exciting way to celebrate New Year's?

A lot of travelers' dream New Year's destination is New York to watch the ball drop in Times Square. However, a trip to the already expensive city on New Year's Eve can cost a pretty penny, according to Business Insider.

So where can those on a budget go for a good time? Business Insider compiled a list of ten places to go to ring in the new year without ringing up a big bill.

Check them out:

10. Los Angeles, CA

Average round-trip ticket: $377

Average hotel rate: $219

9. Mexico City, Mexico

Average round-trip ticket: $372

Average hotel rate: $96

8. Nassau, Bahamas

Average round-trip ticket: $369

Average hotel rate: $329

7. Fort Lauderdale, FL

Average round-trip ticket: $362

Average hotel rate: $226

6. San Francisco, CA

Average round-trip ticket: $361

Average hotel rate: $244

5. Tampa, FL

Average round-trip ticket: $347

Average hotel rate: $161

(TIE) 3. Denver, CO

Average round-trip ticket: $342

Average hotel rate: $204

3. Phoenix, AZ

Average round-trip ticket: $342

Average hotel rate: $123

2. Salt Lake City, UT

Average round-trip ticket: $341

Average hotel rate: $124

1. Seattle, WA

Average round-trip ticket: $309

Average hotel rate: $239

Do any of these places sound interesting to you? Do a little research on things to do in these cities and plan your trip today!

