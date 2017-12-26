Driver crashes into pole in front of Popeyes - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver crashes into pole in front of Popeyes

A driver crashed into a pole in front of a central Toledo restaurant early Tuesday morning.

The crashed occurred at the corner of Cherry and Bancroft around 4 a.m.

Police say the driver lost control and crashed into a pole, then through a fence in front of Popeyes chicken. 

The driver went to the hospital to be checked out.

The pole and a live wire were left laying across the roadway as a result of the crash.

Toledo Edison crews were called to the scene to fix the pole.

