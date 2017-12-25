Money Talks News: 2018 Resolutions

The most popular New Year's resolutions revolve around getting in better shape physically and financially. One common financial resolution? Setting up a budget and sticking to it.

But whether it's body or bank account, if you've failed at resolutions in the past, it's probably because you missed one or more of three critical steps. Step one is setting that goal.

People have to have a goal. Whether it's saving for a house, or saving for a wedding or a new car, people have to have that goal.

So if you've resolved to live within a budget this year, start by setting a goal: Decide what you want and when you want it. Make sure that goal is super-important. If it's not, you're not going to achieve it.

Step two: Make budgeting to achieve your goal as simple and automatic as possible. In the old days, budgeting was writing things down and using spreadsheets.Today? You can track your expenses automatically with free sites and apps from providers like Mint.

Step three: Stay on top of it. Check that budgeting app daily to track your progress in reaching your goal. And stick to your budget by staying motivated.

One trick is simply putting a thing that you desire, whether it's a car or a beautiful home, on your mirror. And you stare at that every morning and every night, and it will motivate you.

The way to stay in shape, whether it's physical or financial, is to set a goal, track your progress and use every available tool at your disposal.

There are some cool links and tips at the Money Talks News website. Just do a search for "Budgeting."

