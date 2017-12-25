American Red Cross helps Toledo family after kitchen fire on Chr - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

American Red Cross helps Toledo family after kitchen fire on Christmas Day

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo family of four is receiving help from the American Red Cross after their kitchen caught on fire Christmas Day.

The fire happened on Greene Street around 9 p.m.

Fire crews said the fire started in the kitchen and the stove burned to the basement. 

The homeowners had been gone from the house for about three hours. 

There were no reported injuries. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly