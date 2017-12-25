Fire crews investigate Christmas day fire in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fire crews investigate Christmas day fire in west Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The cause of a fire on Telegraph Road that happened on Christmas day is under investigation.

 Fire crews were called out to Telegraph Road in west Toledo around 4:15 p.m.  Monday.

Crews said the fire started in the back room and the trailer is badly damaged inside.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly