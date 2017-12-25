Santa visits children at Toledo Children's Hospital - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Santa visits children at Toledo Children's Hospital

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Santa put in a little extra work Christmas day after he delivered gifts overnight.

He made a stop at Toledo Children's hospital to give gifts to kids who are there this holiday season.

With Christmas presents and stuffed animals in tow, he stopped in a few lucky kids rooms to bring them a little bit of joy on Christmas.

