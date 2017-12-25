ODOT is making sure the state is safe and stays safe - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ODOT is making sure the state is safe and stays safe

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

With all the snow that fell in northwest Ohio, ODOT crews around the state were working around the clock to get roads clear.

There were nearly a thousand plows on the roads Christmas morning to make sure people could get to their Christmas celebrations safely.

And in case of a winter emergency, or your car getting stuck out on the road, ODOT is urging you to keep a couple of key items  in your car:

  • Jumper cables.
  • Snow shovel and ice scraper.
  • Warm hat, gloves and a blanket.
  • Sand, salt or cat litter.
  • Non-perishable snacks and flashlight with extra batteries.

