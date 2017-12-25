ODOT is making sure the state is safe and stays safe

With all the snow that fell in northwest Ohio, ODOT crews around the state were working around the clock to get roads clear.

There were nearly a thousand plows on the roads Christmas morning to make sure people could get to their Christmas celebrations safely.

And in case of a winter emergency, or your car getting stuck out on the road, ODOT is urging you to keep a couple of key items in your car:

Jumper cables.

Snow shovel and ice scraper.

Warm hat, gloves and a blanket.

Sand, salt or cat litter.

Non-perishable snacks and flashlight with extra batteries.

