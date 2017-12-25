FIRST ALERT: Record Cold, Snowstorm Possible

This week will bring a chance at record cold, also a possible snowstorm

late Thursday, Thursday night and Friday.

Highs will be in the teens Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

This will set the stage for a chance of snow Thursday into Friday.

Winds will settle down late Wednesday and if the sky clear out overnight

a record low temperature will be possible. A low of 8 below zero would be

colder than any night ALL of last winter!

FIRST ALERT DAYS will continue into early next week. As the FIRST ALERT team

has been forecasting for some time, New Year's Eve celebrations will be rather cold.

Robert Shiels WTOL