Blustery Christmas Ahead!

You'll need to layer up on this very windy Christmas day! Winds will blow near 30 mph through much of the day, making temperatures feel like the single digits!







If the cold chill wasn't difficult enough, snow will blow into the streets and could even cause limited visibility and slick roadways. Much of the day will be dry, but watch for a few passing flurries throughout. Be sure to take your time on the roadways, and have a very Merry Christmas!



