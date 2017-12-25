3 hospitalized after Christmas crash

A crash on Christmas day sent three people to the hospital.

The crash occurred on Bancroft near Irvine in Richfield Township around 2 a.m.

Police say a Chevy Blazer, driven by 22-year-old Jordan Bonds, went off the roadway after losing control and crashed into some trees.

Police say Bonds had to be extracted from the vehicle and was taken to UTMC with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Passengers 22-year-old Delawuan Reynolds and 21-year-old Kimbrance Slay suffered minor injuries and were taken to UTMC and Toledo Hospital, respectively.

Police say drugs and/or alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

