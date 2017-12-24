'Snowman Cam' attracts wildlife and wildlife lovers

Have you seen the Snowman Cam?

It’s a live camera that Ken and Brenda Borton set up on their property about an hour south of the Mackinac Bridge in Gaylord, MI.

Deer are frequently seen on camera eating treats placed around whatever seasonal decorations are out.

Bear, fox, turkeys, coyotes, raccoons, black bear, flying squirrels, porcupines and other wildlife can often be seen wandering around the area.

Click here to learn more about the Snowman Cam.

